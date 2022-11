Sound Transit's contractor will work on bridge operations on the west side of the SR-104 and I-5 interchange in Shoreline at NE 205th St where it becomes Ballinger Way NE.





This work will require the nightly closure of the I-5 off-ramp to eastbound SR-104 and the I-5 on-ramp from eastbound SR-104 due to pipe installation.





Closure hours are 10pm to 7am, as early as Wednesday, November 16, 2022.