St. Dunstan moves their Community Dinner back inside

Indoor dining at St. Dunstan's

We are ready to put the “community” back in our Community Dinner! For the last two years we have pivoted to offering hot meals in take-out boxes, at 3:30pm. We are ready to put the “community” back in our Community Dinner! For the last two years we have pivoted to offering hot meals in take-out boxes, at 3:30pm.





While this did provide food, we missed the community that was shared as the buffet meal was eaten around tables. Friendships were made and flourished. We have continued to deliver hot meals to local homeless tent encampments during this time and will continue to do that.



We are lining up the volunteers and planning the menu (and calling on our fabulous dishwashing team) to return to an inside meal around community tables on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Dinner will be served from 5pm to 6:30pm.



