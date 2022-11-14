St. Dunstan moves their Community Dinner back inside
Monday, November 14, 2022
|Indoor dining at St. Dunstan's
We are ready to put the “community” back in our Community Dinner! For the last two years we have pivoted to offering hot meals in take-out boxes, at 3:30pm.
While this did provide food, we missed the community that was shared as the buffet meal was eaten around tables. Friendships were made and flourished. We have continued to deliver hot meals to local homeless tent encampments during this time and will continue to do that.
We are lining up the volunteers and planning the menu (and calling on our fabulous dishwashing team) to return to an inside meal around community tables on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Dinner will be served from 5pm to 6:30pm.
We are lining up the volunteers and planning the menu (and calling on our fabulous dishwashing team) to return to an inside meal around community tables on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Dinner will be served from 5pm to 6:30pm.
This is a free dinner, however donations are always accepted.
Join us on Tuesdays at St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church – The Church That Feeds People located at 722 N 145th St, Shoreline WA 98133.
Join us on Tuesdays at St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church – The Church That Feeds People located at 722 N 145th St, Shoreline WA 98133.
0 comments:
Post a Comment