LFP Rotary Club goes on a Hunger Strike
Monday, November 14, 2022
Harvest Against Hunger, a Rotary District 5030 project, and our local food banks desperately need our help and are currently running a large fundraiser in the greater Seattle area called HUNGER STRIKE.
This District-wide event is to raise money for these great organizations that help feed these families and their children.
Here is how to get involved:
- Go to https://www.rotaryhungerstrike.org
- Find LFP rotary club’s page / Sign up - Support
- Choose a team!
- DONATE
They will be bowling at Spin Alley on Richmond Beach Road on Monday, November 21, 2022.
