LFP Rotary Club goes on a Hunger Strike

Monday, November 14, 2022

Washington State has over 600,000 people that are struggling with hunger and over 1/3rd of those are children.

Harvest Against Hunger, a Rotary District 5030 project, and our local food banks desperately need our help and are currently running a large fundraiser in the greater Seattle area called HUNGER STRIKE.

This District-wide event is to raise money for these great organizations that help feed these families and their children.

Here is how to get involved:

They will be bowling at Spin Alley on Richmond Beach Road on Monday, November 21, 2022.



Posted by DKH at 12:23 AM
Tags: , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  