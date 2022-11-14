LFP Stewardship Foundation (LFPSF) annual meeting at Red Sky Gallery and Zoom Wednesday with author David B. Williams
Monday, November 14, 2022
|Native Kokanee freshwater salmon
LFPSF Annual Meeting at Red Sky Gallery (or via Zoom*)
featuring guest speaker author David B. Williams
Join Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation (LFPSF) on Wednesday November 16, 2022 from 7-9pm in-person at the Red Sky Gallery (upper level LFP Town Center) or virtually via zoom*.
Hear about our accomplishments and discuss our priorities for the coming year.
Come early 6-7pm to shop Red Sky Gallery's collection of art, cards, jewelry, accessories and gifts
Come, meet current and prospective members of the Board -- we are all volunteers and your neighbors! We want to hear from you about local environmental issues and ideas.
Come early 6-7pm to shop Red Sky Gallery's collection of art, cards, jewelry, accessories and gifts
Come, meet current and prospective members of the Board -- we are all volunteers and your neighbors! We want to hear from you about local environmental issues and ideas.
|Local author David B. Williams
He is also the author of Too High and Too Steep: Reshaping Seattle’s Topography, as well as Seattle Walks: Discovering History and Nature in the City. Williams is a Curatorial Associate at the Burke Museum and writes a free weekly newsletter, the Street Smart Naturalist.
We are looking forward to having an in-person event and appreciate the generosity of Debbie Tomassi to host our meeting at the beautiful Red Sky Gallery.
Refreshments including light appetizers from Vulpine Taproom and wine will be served.
Pre-registration is required to join via Zoom. Email us at info@lfpsf.orgto receive the zoom link.
We are looking forward to having an in-person event and appreciate the generosity of Debbie Tomassi to host our meeting at the beautiful Red Sky Gallery.
Refreshments including light appetizers from Vulpine Taproom and wine will be served.
Pre-registration is required to join via Zoom. Email us at info@lfpsf.orgto receive the zoom link.
0 comments:
Post a Comment