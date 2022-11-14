LFP Stewardship Foundation (LFPSF) annual meeting at Red Sky Gallery and Zoom Wednesday with author David B. Williams

Native Kokanee freshwater salmon

LFPSF Annual Meeting at Red Sky Gallery (or via Zoom*)

featuring guest speaker author David B. Williams





Hear about our accomplishments and discuss our priorities for the coming year.



Come early 6-7pm to shop Red Sky Gallery's collection of art, cards, jewelry, accessories and gifts



Come, meet current and prospective members of the Board -- we are all volunteers and your neighbors! We want to hear from you about local environmental issues and ideas.





After a brief business meeting, we will enjoy a talk by author and naturalist, David B. Williams. His award-winning book, Homewaters: A Human and Natural History of Puget Sound is a deep exploration of the stories of this beautiful waterway.





Too High and Too Steep: Reshaping Seattle’s Topography, as well as Seattle Walks: Discovering History and Nature in the City. Williams is a Curatorial Associate at the Burke Museum and writes a free weekly newsletter, the Street Smart Naturalist.



We are looking forward to having an in-person event and appreciate the generosity of Debbie Tomassi to host our meeting at the beautiful Red Sky Gallery.



Refreshments including light appetizers from Vulpine Taproom and wine will be served.



Pre-registration is required to join via Zoom. Email us at







Join Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation (LFPSF) onin-person at the Red Sky Gallery (upper level LFP Town Center) ﻿or virtually via zoom*.