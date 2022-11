Severe weather shelter

at Saint Dunstan's The Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter opens when the temperature is predicted for four-plus hours of temperatures at or below 33 degrees overnight or snow accumulation (or expected accumulation) of 2 or more inches. The Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter opens when the temperature is predicted for four-plus hours of temperatures at or below 33 degrees overnight or snow accumulation (or expected accumulation) of 2 or more inches.









That weather is not in the five day forecast, so the shelter will not open on Thursday November 10, 2022.A notice will be posted for the next time the shelter is opened.If you would like to volunteer with the shelter, email staff@nuhsa.org or call 206-550-5626.