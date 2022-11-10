City of Shoreline statement on passage of Prop 1

“Passage of Proposition 1 allows the City to maintain the level of services residents have come to expect,” Shoreline Mayor Keith Scully stated.

“It will also allow the City to create an even more robust system of support for individuals in our community who are experiencing a behavioral health crisis. The RADAR program has proven to be an effective public safety and behavioral health program that benefits the entire community.”





Passage of Proposition 1 allows the City to maintain current levels of police and community safety services, including neighborhood safety patrols; traffic enforcement in school zones and neighborhoods; and community crime prevention programs.





It will also enhance the RADAR Program by adding mental health professional teams to provide 24/7 response with police to community members in behavioral health crisis. It will also preserve safe, well-maintained, and accessible parks and trails; playgrounds and play equipment; playfields and restrooms; and preserve recreation programs for youth, adults, families, and seniors.





Proposition 1 will continue funding for community services for seniors, youth, and individuals and families in need, including homelessness response services.





The levy also sustains the City’s code enforcement and customer response programs.









Proposition 1 restores the City’s 2016 maintenance and operations levy, which expires at the end of the year, by providing Council authorization to increase the City’s regular property tax levy rate up to $1.39 per $1,000 of assessed value, which remains under the $1.60 legal limit.Passage of Proposition 1 addresses the structural imbalance for 2023-2028 by addressing the 1% limit on increasing property tax revenues. Property tax revenue is the City’s largest revenue source, but absent the levy lid lift, the 1% cap prevents it from keeping pace with inflation.