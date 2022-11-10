Election results - incumbents win

By Diane Hettrick





I'm really quite patient with political ads. I remind myself of all the money they are bringing into the local economy.





But they were relentless at the end and I'm not sorry to see them gone.





In spite of predictions and polls (some of which may have been deliberate misinformation), Sen. Patty Murray is winning a sixth term with 57% of the vote.





Murray lived in Shoreline for decades and got her political start here. Her children graduated from Shorewood. She is acknowledged to be one of the most powerful senators in congress.





Rep. Pramilia Jayapal, representing Congressional District 7, which covers Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, and most of Seattle, is easily winning re-election. She is the leader of the Progressive Caucus in the House and also wields a great deal of power.





Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs is an appointee and is just a few points ahead of Julie Anderson. Both of them were long-time employees of the state elections department. This race is not over yet but Hobbs has been consistently ahead of Anderson, who does not identify with a political party.





State legislative incumbents will all be returning to Olympia.





Legislative District 1 - which includes Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, NE Seattle

Rep. Davina Duerr

Rep. Shelley Kloba

Legislative District 32 - which includes Shoreline, Woodway, NW Seattle, and a lot of territory in Snohomish county

Sen. Jesse Salomon

Rep. Cindy Ryu

Rep. Lauren Davis

In Legislative District 46, which included Lake Forest Park for a decade, both Javier Valdez, and Gerry Pollet were reelected.











