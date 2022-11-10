Jobs: WSDOT Appraisal Supervisor (PAS6)

Thursday, November 10, 2022

WSDOT
Appraisal Supervisor (PAS6)
Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region
$69,741 - $93,756 Annually

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire a real estate professional to supervise our Northwest Region (NWR) Appraisal team in support of State and Federal laws requiring appraisals to estimate just compensation for property rights to be acquired for WSDOT projects. 

As the Appraisal Supervisor, this position also supervises appraisals required to estimate market value for disposal of real property that is surplus to WSDOT’s needs. The successful candidate appointed to this position will ensure that appraisals, appraisal waivers, and reviews comply with WSDOT’s Right of Way Manual and all regulatory requirements including the Uniform Act and USPAP.

Job description and application



Posted by DKH at 2:46 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  