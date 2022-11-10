Jobs: WSDOT Appraisal Supervisor (PAS6)









As the Appraisal Supervisor, this position also supervises appraisals required to estimate market value for disposal of real property that is surplus to WSDOT’s needs. The successful candidate appointed to this position will ensure that appraisals, appraisal waivers, and reviews comply with WSDOT’s Right of Way Manual and all regulatory requirements including the Uniform Act and USPAP.

Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region$69,741 - $93,756 AnnuallyThe Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire a real estate professional to supervise our Northwest Region (NWR) Appraisal team in support of State and Federal laws requiring appraisals to estimate just compensation for property rights to be acquired for WSDOT projects.