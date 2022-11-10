NaNoWriMo: Developing Character and Plot - free class at Shoreline Community College
Thursday, November 10, 2022
|Photo courtesy Shoreline Community College
The library at Shoreline Community College is holding their creative writing series in person again this year and invites the community to participate.
National Novel Writing Month or NaNoWriMo challenges people to write a 50,000 word novel in one month.
The Shoreline Community College Library offers free sessions to help you.
Character and Plot
Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 6 – 6:45pm
Shoreline Community College
16101 Greenwood Ave N.
Shoreline WA 98133
Park anywhere (it's free after 4:00pm)
Room 4202 in the library
Come to this session that caters to those doing the National Novel Writing Month challenge where you try to write an entire novel in a month! Gary Parks is a creative writing instructor published in Portland Review, Black Warrior Review, Grey's Sporting Journal, Alaska Quarterly, Spindrift, and others. This session will cover strategies for creating characters and developing a plot for a novel or short story.
