Jobs: City of Shoreline Business and Occupation Tax Analyst

Thursday, November 10, 2022

City of Shoreline
Business and Occupation Tax Analyst
open until filled
first screening of applications Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Pay range $78,844.00 - $99,922.00 Annually
New 2023 pay range of $89,263 – $113,127 Annually subject to Council Approval.

Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.

The Administrative Services Department assures the effective management and financial integrity of the City's programs, activities and resources by developing, implementing and monitoring policies and systems in the areas of budget, financial administration, accounting, procurement, internal controls, utility billing, parks, facility and fleet management and information technology functions. 

The department has 40 employees amongst 4 work units reporting to the ASD Director: Finance Operations, Budget and Tax, Parks, Fleet and Facilities, and Information Technology.

Job description and application



