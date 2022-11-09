Chimney fire made home uninhabitable

Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire
Sunday, November 6, just after 7am, Shoreline Fire was dispatched to a residential structure fire at the 19200 block of Whitman Ave N. 

A fire in the fireplace had extended into the walls and exterior. The fire was extinguished without any injuries to residents or crews.
 
Due to the damage, the home was deemed uninhabitable right now. Red Cross was able to assist the family.
 
As the weather is getting colder, Shoreline Fire advises that you double check for the last time your chimney was inspected and cleaned if you use a fireplace.


