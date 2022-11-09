Shoreline Prop 1 election night results

Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Election night results

Shoreline's Prop 1 YES votes are far ahead in ballots counted on Election Day, November 8, 2022. King county has 152,000 ballots left to be counted, out of 440,472 returned. In a medium sized city like Shoreline, the early trends usually hold.

The levy validation is a Simple Majority, which is 50% + 1 vote.

We will continue to update the results as counts are released.

The "Maintenance and Operations Levy for Public Safety and Community Services" raises the property tax rate to $1.39/$1,000 for collection in 2023. 

--Diane Hettrick



Posted by DKH at 4:45 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  