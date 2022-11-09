Shoreline Prop 1 election night results

Election night results

Shoreline's Prop 1 YES votes are far ahead in ballots counted on Election Day, November 8, 2022. King county has 152,000 ballots left to be counted, out of 440,472 returned. In a medium sized city like Shoreline, the early trends usually hold. Shoreline's Prop 1 YES votes are far ahead in ballots counted on Election Day, November 8, 2022. King county has 152,000 ballots left to be counted, out of 440,472 returned. In a medium sized city like Shoreline, the early trends usually hold.





The levy validation is a Simple Majority, which is 50% + 1 vote.





We will continue to update the results as counts are released.





The "Maintenance and Operations Levy for Public Safety and Community Services" raises the property tax rate to $1.39/$1,000 for collection in 2023.





--Diane Hettrick











