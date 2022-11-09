Shoreline ACS hybrid meeting Saturday November 12, 2022 10am at Fire headquarters
Wednesday, November 9, 2022
|ACS volunteers at the Shoreline Farmers Market
The ACS is a volunteer organization of amateur radio operators, who continuously train to provide emergency communications in the event of disasters.
The team also provides communications support for public service events such as road races, parades and local fairs. Shoreline ACS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.
Contact the organization for the Zoom link to the meeting: shorelineacs@gmail.com
