Seattle Wind Symphony returns to Shorewood for a holiday concert on December 11, 2022
Sunday, November 13, 2022
Program
|James D. Ployhar
|Jingle Bells Fantasy
|arr. by Philip Sparke
|Vein Immanuel
|arr. by James Christensen
|Carol of the Bells
|Alfred Reed
|Russian Christmas Music
|Leroy Anderson
|A Christmas Festival
|Gustav Holst
|In the Bleak Midwinter
|Sammy Cahn and Jule Styne
|Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
|arr. by Calvin Custer
|A Fresh Aire Christmas
|Leroy Anderson
|Sleigh Ride
Tickets on sale now on their website $25 General / $10 Student.
