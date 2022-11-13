Seattle Wind Symphony returns to Shorewood for a holiday concert on December 11, 2022

Sunday, November 13, 2022

The Seattle Wind Symphony is excited to return to the Shorewood Performing Arts Center on Sunday December 11, 2022 at 3pm for a concert featuring familiar and new holiday works.

Program

James D. PloyharJingle Bells Fantasy
arr. by Philip SparkeVein Immanuel
arr. by James ChristensenCarol of the Bells
Alfred ReedRussian Christmas Music
Leroy AndersonA Christmas Festival
Gustav HolstIn the Bleak Midwinter
Sammy Cahn and Jule StyneLet It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
arr. by Calvin CusterA Fresh Aire Christmas
Leroy AndersonSleigh Ride

Tickets on sale now on their website $25 General / $10 Student.



Posted by DKH at 4:09 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  