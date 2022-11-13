Flags placed on 7,000 veterans graves at Evergreen Washelli

Youth groups placing flags on graves of veterans

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Campfire and other youth groups came to Evergreen Washelli at 10am on Friday, November 11, 2022 to place 7,000 flags on the graves of veterans from the Civil War to recent times buried in the Lower Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Campfire and other youth groups came to Evergreen Washelli at 10am on Friday, November 11, 2022 to place 7,000 flags on the graves of veterans from the Civil War to recent times buried in the Lower Veterans Memorial Cemetery.





Honor guard, followed by NW Junior Pipe and Drum Band

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

At 11am a ceremony included buglers, the NW Junior Pipe and Drum Band, and a color guard from the Washington State Guard. Carol Ridenhour and William MacCully delivered remarks. At 11am a ceremony included buglers, the NW Junior Pipe and Drum Band, and a color guard from the Washington State Guard. Carol Ridenhour and William MacCully delivered remarks.











Evergreen Washelli is located on Aurora at 111th St NE. The Cemetery was founded in 1884 by David T. Denny (1832-1903) and his wife Louisa Boren Denny (1827-1916)