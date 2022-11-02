Register now for CERT training class November 12-13, 2022

Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Over the weekend of November 12, 2022, The Northshore Emergency Management Coalition will be hosting a CERT Basic Training for any interested members of the community. CERT stands for Community Emergency Response Team.


CERT training covers basic skills that are important to know in a disaster when emergency services are not available. With training and practice, and by working as a team, you will be able to protect yourself and maximize your capability to help the greatest number of people after a disaster. 

This course will be held at Fire Station 51 in Kenmore, 7220 NE 181st, Kenmore and will run all day Saturday and Sunday with a follow up practical exercise on Saturday, November 19th at the Bellevue training center. 

The course is free.



Posted by DKH at 2:17 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  