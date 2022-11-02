Register now for CERT training class November 12-13, 2022

Over the weekend of November 12, 2022, The Northshore Emergency Management Coalition will be hosting a CERT Basic Training for any interested members of the community. CERT stands for Community Emergency Response Team.







CERT training covers basic skills that are important to know in a disaster when emergency services are not available. With training and practice, and by working as a team, you will be able to protect yourself and maximize your capability to help the greatest number of people after a disaster.





This course will be held at Fire Station 51 in Kenmore, 7220 NE 181st, Kenmore and will run all day Saturday and Sunday with a follow up practical exercise on Saturday, November 19th at the Bellevue training center.





The course is free.



