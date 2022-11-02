Playful Collage for the Holidays November 15, 2022 at Dunn Gardens

Playful Collage for the Holidays





Plants of the Dunn Gardens will be featured as well as flora for the holidays. We will focus on simplifying the subject matter, creating dynamic compositions, and making harmonious color choices.



All levels are welcome. All materials will be supplied, but you are welcome to bring your own papers to recycle into your work.







The instructor, Lisa Snow Lady is a Seattle artist with a BA in Art History, a BFA in Painting from the University of Washington, and a Certificate in Ornamental Horticulture from Edmonds Collage.





Pricing: Members: $65 | Not-yet-members: $80

Registration: https://dunngardens.org/event/playful-collage-for-the-holidays/ 

Dunn Gardens is two blocks west of Greenwood at 13533 Northshire Rd NW, Seattle, WA 98177 

Feel free to explore the gardens before or after class. Hot tea will be provided. Limit of 12 students.













Tuesday, November 15, 2022 @ 1-3pmCut, tear, and paste layers of paper to create an original holiday card or small piece to frame.