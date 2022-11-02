Stumpery Workshop at Dunn Gardens November 10, 2022



Photo courtesy Dunn Gardens Stumpery Workshop at Dunn Gardens Thursday, November 10th @ 1-3pm

Learn how to create a nurse log planting that can be a charming beginning to your own stumpery. In this workshop, participants will create their own nurse log, using plants that naturally grow in woody debris in Pacific Northwest forests and woodlands.





Logs, stumps, and other partially broken down woody debris provide a natural growing environment for many of our PNW native plants.



Taught by our Dunn Gardens staff horticulturists, the workshop will begin with a short walk through the woodland gardens to look for some real world examples and inspiration.





Participants will then convene in the classroom for a planting demonstration, and afterwards create their own nurse logs choosing from a selection of plants that grow well in these conditions.











