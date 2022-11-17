NaNoWriMo free workshop at Shoreline Community College: Music and Literature
Thursday, November 17, 2022
National Novel Writing Month or NaNoWriMo challenges people to write a 50,000 word novel in one month.
The Shoreline Community College Library offers free sessions to help you. Next week's session:
Music and Literature
Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 6 – 6:45pm
Shoreline Community College
16101 Greenwood Ave N. Shoreline WA 98133
Room 4202 in the library
Park anywhere - it's free after 4:00pm
With an MFA in Creative Writing, Michael Overa has a solid academic background in fiction writing. His award-winning work can be found in over 30 publications including two short story collections, This Endless Road and The Filled In Spaces.
With an MFA in Creative Writing, Michael Overa has a solid academic background in fiction writing. His award-winning work can be found in over 30 publications including two short story collections, This Endless Road and The Filled In Spaces.
In this session Michael Overa will address some musical tropes that come up in literature and how you can create prose that allows readers to "hear" your story as well as read it.
Music is such a wonderful way to incorporate a more sensory experience in a story. Learn more about how it's been done well and how novels have succeeded at using music to tell a story!
0 comments:
Post a Comment