NaNoWriMo free workshop at Shoreline Community College: Music and Literature

The library at Shoreline Community College is holding their creative writing series in person again this year and invites the community to participate.





Park anywhere - it's free after 4:00pm



With an MFA in Creative Writing, Michael Overa has a solid academic background in fiction writing. His award-winning work can be found in over 30 publications including two short story collections, This Endless Road and The Filled In Spaces.





In this session Michael Overa will address some musical tropes that come up in literature and how you can create prose that allows readers to "hear" your story as well as read it.





Music is such a wonderful way to incorporate a more sensory experience in a story. Learn more about how it's been done well and how novels have succeeded at using music to tell a story!









National Novel Writing Month or NaNoWriMo challenges people to write a 50,000 word novel in one month.The Shoreline Community College Library offers free sessions to help you. Next week's session: