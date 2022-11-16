Burn ban lifted for Snohomish county

Wednesday, November 16, 2022

No burn bans are currently in effect

The burn ban for Greater Pierce and Snohomish Counties was be lifted, effective 1:00pm today, Wednesday, November 16, 2022. 

There will be no air quality burn bans in effect in the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency jurisdiction.

We expect strong windy conditions tonight and tomorrow which will help with the clearing and maintain GOOD air quality until Friday morning. We are expecting stagnant conditions to return on Friday and through the weekend and will reassess when then.



