Cougar in Lake Forest Park
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
|Photo by Janne Kaje, Lake Forest Park, 11/14/22
Lake Forest Park residents are used to wild creatures in deeply wooded backyards, but this one was clearly out of the ordinary, so Janne Kaje grabbed his phone for a photo.
Based on the reference objects in the photo, he estimates it was about 4-5 feet long head to tail.
He had a clear view and said it was not a bobcat.
This is the first time I have heard about cougars in our area. This one may have been passing through.
Kaje has so many coyotes on his property near McAleer Creek that he set up a trail cam and a YouTube channel "The Real Coyotes of Lake Forest Park"
--Diane Hettrick
