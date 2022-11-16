Cougar in Lake Forest Park

Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Photo by Janne Kaje, Lake Forest Park, 11/14/22

Lake Forest Park residents are used to wild creatures in deeply wooded backyards, but this one was clearly out of the ordinary, so Janne Kaje grabbed his phone for a photo.

Based on the reference objects in the photo, he estimates it was about 4-5 feet long head to tail.

He had a clear view and said it was not a bobcat.

This is the first time I have heard about cougars in our area. This one may have been passing through.

Kaje has so many coyotes on his property near McAleer Creek that he set up a trail cam and a YouTube channel "The Real Coyotes of Lake Forest Park"

--Diane Hettrick



