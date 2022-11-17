Destinations: Wild Lanterns is open at the Woodland Park Zoo
Thursday, November 17, 2022
November 11, 2022 – January 22, 2023
4:00 to 9:00pm
*Last entry at 8:30pm
The extravagant outdoor winter light show at the Woodland Park Zoo known as Wild Lanterns is open now until January 22, 2023.
There are many intricate, large-scale scenes of animals and fantastic flowers. A perfect evening event now that dark comes so early.
Maps, directions, tickets - everything you need to know is on the zoo website
