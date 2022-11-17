Destinations: Wild Lanterns is open at the Woodland Park Zoo

Thursday, November 17, 2022

Photos by Lee Lageschulte

WILDLANTERNS presented by BECU
November 11, 2022 – January 22, 2023

4:00 to 9:00pm
*Last entry at 8:30pm


The extravagant outdoor winter light show at the Woodland Park Zoo known as Wild Lanterns is open now until January 22, 2023.

There are many intricate, large-scale scenes of animals and fantastic flowers. A perfect evening event now that dark comes so early.

Maps, directions, tickets - everything you need to know is on the zoo website 


 

Posted by DKH at 2:35 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  