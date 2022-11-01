Lynnwood Today: Concrete form falls, lands on construction worker at Sound Transit light rail job site

Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Construction at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center
Photo courtesy Skanska Construction webcam

A light rail construction worker remains in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center after a concrete form collapsed and landed on him at a Sound Transit job site at 212th Street Southwest and Interstate 5 in Mountlake Terrace Thursday, October 27, 2022.

According to South County Fire Community Outreach Manager Shawneri Guzman, emergency crews responded just before noon Thursday, and the man was rushed to Harborview Medical Center.

It is currently unknown what caused the concrete structure to collapse, and an investigation is being launched, Guzman said. The man’s identity has yet to be released.

Sound Transit is building a light rail extension from Northgate to Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood, with stations expected to open in 2024.



