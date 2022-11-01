Jobs: WSDOT Traffic Design Resource Lead – Transportation Engineer 3

Tuesday, November 1, 2022

WSDOT
Traffic Design Resource Lead – Transportation Engineer 3
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$73,244- $98,532 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region is currently seeking a Transportation Engineer 3 to serve as the Traffic Design Resource Lead in Shoreline, WA. 

This position supports the WSDOT – Northwest Region by acting as the Region's owner’s representative for traffic design elements on design-build and mega projects including intelligent transportation systems, traffic signals, highway illumination, and signing. 

This position supports the scheduling of deliverables by the Traffic Design Specialty Office in support of overall NW Region and Urban Corridor Office project delivery.

Job description and application



Posted by DKH at 3:18 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  