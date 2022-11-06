LFP Police report as of October 27, 2022 - notable incidents

Notable incidents - Lake Forest Park Police - 10-27-2022
- Officers worked extensively with an elderly subject living in their vehicle. The subject had been evicted from a local apartment after a significant rent increase, is awaiting surgery and has mobility issues. Multiple complaints from residents regarding this subject being parked in the neighborhood led to officers finding a safe place for them to park and access to shower facilities until a more permanent living situation was found.
- Officers were called by a subject who located what they believed to be cremated human remains. Officers recovered the remains and were able to locate next of kin.
- Officers responded to a robbery on the Burke Gilman trail. While riding his bike on the trail the victim was grabbed by the suspect and fell off his bike. The victim and the suspect then struggled over the bike until witnesses intervened. The suspect was taken into custody and booked into the King County Jail.
- Officers responded to a subject who was attempting to set his hair on fire with a butane torch. Officers detained the subject who was later sent to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.
