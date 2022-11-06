Jobs: Shoreline Schools need school cafeteria subs

Our biggest need is for substitutes during the lunch shift, which is during the school day and makes this job ideal for parents and guardians while their own children are at school.



There are opportunities for early morning shifts at the central kitchen and breakfast shifts at the schools, for those who prefer to work in the morning or want to work more hours.



Minimal onboarding and training put you to work fast, so you can start serving meals and getting paid right away.



No previous experience or education is required.



Learn more and apply in the Shoreline Schools FastTrack system . Look for the job posting titled "Food Service / Substitute Applicant Pool."

These much-needed subs have the opportunity to serve nutritious meals to a variety of students who are guaranteed to put a smile on your face.A bit more about the job:While we generally need substitutes every day of the school year, you can work when you are available.