Farm-to-School Feast in Shoreline Schools cafeterias on Tuesday
Sunday, November 6, 2022
Lunch this coming Tuesday, November 8, 2022 will feature fresh Lummi Island salmon fillets, scratch-made Cheddar Bay biscuits made with whole wheat flour from Cairnspring Mills (Burlington), and a yogurt and organic blueberry dessert from Grace Harbor Farms (Lynden) and Bow Hill blueberries (Bow).
Supporting our local farmers while offering nutritious meals to our students is a win/win for everyone.
We invite all students to enjoy school lunch on November 8 for a taste of Washington harvests at the cafeteria!
This first quarterly Farm-to-School Feast Day is made possible by a Farm-to-School purchasing grant awarded to Shoreline Schools for the 2022-23 school year. (See previous article)
Find out how to load your child's meal account in advance of this delicious lunch!
