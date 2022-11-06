Farm-to-School Feast in Shoreline Schools cafeterias on Tuesday

On Tuesday, November 8, Shoreline K-12 schools will have our first Farm-to-School Feast Day.

Lunch this coming Tuesday, November 8, 2022 will feature fresh Lummi Island salmon fillets, scratch-made Cheddar Bay biscuits made with whole wheat flour from Cairnspring Mills (Burlington), and a yogurt and organic blueberry dessert from Grace Harbor Farms (Lynden) and Bow Hill blueberries (Bow). 

Supporting our local farmers while offering nutritious meals to our students is a win/win for everyone.

We invite all students to enjoy school lunch on November 8 for a taste of Washington harvests at the cafeteria!

This first quarterly Farm-to-School Feast Day is made possible by a Farm-to-School purchasing grant awarded to Shoreline Schools for the 2022-23 school year. (See previous article)

