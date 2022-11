Farm-to-School Feast in Shoreline Schools cafeterias on Tuesday

Supporting our local farmers while offering nutritious meals to our students is a win/win for everyone.We invite all students to enjoy school lunch on November 8 for a taste of Washington harvests at the cafeteria!This first quarterly Farm-to-School Feast Day is made possible by a Farm-to-School purchasing grant awarded to Shoreline Schools for the 2022-23 school year. ( See previous article Find out how to load your child's meal account in advance of this delicious lunch!