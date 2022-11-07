“Is the Gender Revolution Stalled?”
Monday, November 7, 2022
|Sociologist Paula England. Photo courtesy NYU
The webinar will be replayed at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043, with discussion to follow. The Edmonds Sno-King branch of AAUW is hosting.
Paula England of NYU will answer the question by examining trends in women’s status in recent decades. She is an eminent sociologist who has spent a lifetime examining women’s issues, especially the wage gap.
The American Association of University Women (AAUW) is the nation’s leading voice promoting equity and education for women and girls.
AAUW is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization. The Edmonds Sno-King branch welcomes members from Edmonds, Everett, Lynnwood, Shoreline, Mill Creek, Everett, Mountlake Terrace, Lake Forest Park, and Bothell
