“Is the Gender Revolution Stalled?”

Monday, November 7, 2022

Sociologist Paula England. Photo courtesy NYU
The public is invited to join in Coffee and Conversations, November 16, 2022 at 11:00am for “Is the Gender Revolution Stalled?” 

The webinar will be replayed at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043, with discussion to follow. The Edmonds Sno-King branch of AAUW is hosting.

Paula England of NYU will answer the question by examining trends in women’s status in recent decades. She is an eminent sociologist who has spent a lifetime examining women’s issues, especially the wage gap.

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) is the nation’s leading voice promoting equity and education for women and girls. 

AAUW is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization. The Edmonds Sno-King branch welcomes members from Edmonds, Everett, Lynnwood, Shoreline, Mill Creek, Everett, Mountlake Terrace, Lake Forest Park, and Bothell



Posted by DKH at 3:33 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  