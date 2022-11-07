Almost Antiques Guild Thursday November 10, 2022 at the Richmond Beach Library
Monday, November 7, 2022
Bring a collection you want to share with your community or come listen to people tell stories about their own valued objects. You can register here.
If you are planning on bringing a collection to share, please send us a message.
If you are planning on bringing a collection to share, please send us a message.
The library is located at 19601 21st Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177
0 comments:
Post a Comment