WSDOT wins national award for its Active Transportation Plan

Bicycle riders use the SR 520 Trail to cross Lake Washington. Photo from WSDOT









The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, AAA and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce sponsor the annual contest. It’s the first time in the competition’s 15-year history that an active transportation plan has won the honor.



The award comes with a $10,000 check for the charities of our choice. One-third goes to our own WSDOT Memorial Foundation that preserves the memory of our workers who died on the job and aids active and retired employees and their families in times of need.



