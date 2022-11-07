WSDOT wins national award for its Active Transportation Plan

Monday, November 7, 2022

Bicycle riders use the SR 520 Trail to cross Lake Washington. Photo from WSDOT

The Washington Department of Transportation's Active Transportation Plan has been named the winner of the People’s Choice Award in the national 2022 America’s Transportation Awards

The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, AAA and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce sponsor the annual contest. It’s the first time in the competition’s 15-year history that an active transportation plan has won the honor.

The award comes with a $10,000 check for the charities of our choice. One-third goes to our own WSDOT Memorial Foundation that preserves the memory of our workers who died on the job and aids active and retired employees and their families in times of need. 

The other two recipients are statewide nonprofits that participated in the plan’s stakeholder steering committee and promoted involvement in the plan’s outreach phase: Cascade Bicycle Club and Disability Rights Washington.

To learn more about the Active Transportation Plan, visit our website.



