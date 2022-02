Shoreline Farmers Market is seeking new Board members

Laura, SFMA Board Member

Photo courtesy SFMA The The farmers market seeks to connect the Shoreline community: neighbors, local farmers, and producers.





We are looking for motivated people to join our Board to work with us to plan for the future of the Shoreline Farmers Market.

“As a new Board member this year, I have been welcomed by the dedicated volunteers who make the market hum each week.

As a Shoreline resident, giving back to my community through the Board is both fun and rewarding.”



– Laura, SFMA Board Member

Meet and collaborate with new people

Contribute to your local community

Use your skills to make a difference

Collaborating with community organizations

Cultivating sponsorships with local businesses

Expanding community programs

Attend monthly board meetings

Participate in strategic planning & long-term solutions

Fundraise on behalf of the board

Attend at least two markets each summer to connect with customers

Join special project committees

Board members should expect to spend about four hours a month on market-related volunteer activities.

Board members serve a two-year term.

Why should you be a Board Member?What will the Board do?In 2022, the Board will focus on:How will Board members participate?What type of commitment is required?Interested? Questions? Contact Kara Conner, Market Director at info@shorelinefarmersmarket.org