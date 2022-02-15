Shoreline Farmers Market is seeking new Board members
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
|Laura, SFMA Board Member
Photo courtesy SFMA
We are looking for motivated people to join our Board to work with us to plan for the future of the Shoreline Farmers Market.
“As a new Board member this year, I have been welcomed by the dedicated volunteers who make the market hum each week.
As a Shoreline resident, giving back to my community through the Board is both fun and rewarding.”
Why should you be a Board Member?
- Meet and collaborate with new people
- Contribute to your local community
- Use your skills to make a difference
In 2022, the Board will focus on:
- Collaborating with community organizations
- Cultivating sponsorships with local businesses
- Expanding community programs
- Attend monthly board meetings
- Participate in strategic planning & long-term solutions
- Fundraise on behalf of the board
- Attend at least two markets each summer to connect with customers
- Join special project committees
- Board members should expect to spend about four hours a month on market-related volunteer activities.
- Board members serve a two-year term.
www.ShorelineFarmersMarket.org
