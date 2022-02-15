Shoreline Farmers Market is seeking new Board members

Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Laura, SFMA Board Member
Photo courtesy SFMA
The farmers market seeks to connect the Shoreline community: neighbors, local farmers, and producers. 

We are looking for motivated people to join our Board to work with us to plan for the future of the Shoreline Farmers Market.

“As a new Board member this year, I have been welcomed by the dedicated volunteers who make the market hum each week. 
As a Shoreline resident, giving back to my community through the Board is both fun and rewarding.”

– Laura, SFMA Board Member

Why should you be a Board Member?
  • Meet and collaborate with new people
  • Contribute to your local community
  • Use your skills to make a difference
What will the Board do?
In 2022, the Board will focus on:
  • Collaborating with community organizations
  • Cultivating sponsorships with local businesses
  • Expanding community programs
How will Board members participate?
  • Attend monthly board meetings
  • Participate in strategic planning & long-term solutions
  • Fundraise on behalf of the board
  • Attend at least two markets each summer to connect with customers
  • Join special project committees
What type of commitment is required?
  • Board members should expect to spend about four hours a month on market-related volunteer activities.
  • Board members serve a two-year term.
Interested? Questions? Contact Kara Conner, Market Director at info@shorelinefarmersmarket.org
www.ShorelineFarmersMarket.org



