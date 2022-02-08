Flags at half-staff Tuesday February 8, 2022

Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Flag Lowering - 2/8/22 (Officer Donald Sahota)

Governor Inslee is deeply saddened by the death of Vancouver Police Officer Donald Sahota, 52, and direct that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in his memory on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Officer Sahota died in the line of duty on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

A memorial service will take place on February 8, 2022, at the Ilani Event Center in Ridgefield at 1:00pm.

Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag lowering.



Posted by DKH at 12:30 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  