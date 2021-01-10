Change the World Through Coffee - local couple is close to opening a mobile coffee business on Ballinger but needs a little help



Heather and Dave Skogerson and sons,Vaughn and Finn, are the family behind SKÖG Haus Coffee, a mobile, specialty coffee business.





It will be housed in a vintage Airstream trailer, which will be parked at The Local 104 on Ballinger in Lake Forest Park in the early morning to early afternoon hours to offer espresso / coffee, tea, smoothies, baked goods and amazing customer service all in a drive through, walk up style business.









They are in the final steps of getting ready to open and need $5,000 to finish. They have set up a kickstarter campaign that allows backers to either donate or pre-pay for their coffee!









We are humbly asking for your support to help us raise enough money to finalize the purchase of our espresso machine, built right here in Seattle, Washington, and to also complete the build out of our trailer which includes electrical and plumbing work necessary for WA State codes, permitting and inspections.

With these things complete, we can be up and running and serving our community even sooner! We have already purchased the trailer, necessary gear and have done so much work over the last year and a half to begin, now all we need is you to join our SKÖG Haus Coffee family!















