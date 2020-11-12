YouthCare is coming to Shoreline/LFP
Thursday, November 12, 2020
This person will provide case management and connection to resources for homeless youth ages 14-22, including food support, health care services, behavioral health supports, legal assistance, educational support, employment/vocational resources, and more.
The position will be housed at the Teen Center in Shoreline and have an office at the Lake Forest Park Town Center but will work mostly out in the community to help youth navigate the complex systems for ensuring stability, safety and long-term success.
Please help fill this position! Share the application
