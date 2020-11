Numerous residents in the area where the Ballinger neighborhood adjoins Mountlake Terrace reported a strong smell of gas.





Shoreline Police and Fire were investigating the area around 20100 blk of Ballinger Way NE in Shoreline.





At the same time, the 6000 blk of 244th St SW, in Mountlake Terrace was being investigated as a possible source of the strong odor.





This story will be updated as more information is found.