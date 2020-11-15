Subsidized transit pass for King County Metro and Sound Transit
Sunday, November 15, 2020
Eligibility – Customers who reside in King, Pierce, or Snohomish County and are enrolled in one of the six state benefit programs:
- Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)/State Family Assistance (SFA)
- Refugee Cash Assistance (RCA)
- Aged, Blind, or Disabled Cash Assistance (ABD)
- Pregnant Women Assistance (PWA)
- Supplemental Security Income (SSI)
- Housing and Essential Needs (HEN)
APPLY NOW! For more information, visit WashingtonConnection or call 877-501-2233. Expansions are expected in 2022 to serve more customers that have household incomes at or below 80% of the federal poverty level.
