Presentation on teen mental health and wellness for Secondary Parents
Saturday, November 14, 2020
Lunch and Learn for parents, guardians, and caregivers
on Monday November 16, 2020
Join other secondary school families to learn about teen mental health needs.
Join Dr. Reed from Seattle Children’s to talk about
Teen Mental Health and Wellness.
Learn early warning signs of mental health needs
and ways to best support your teen.
No registration needed,
simply click the link to join the talk on Monday.
Join at: https://tinyurl.com/DrReadTalk
Monday November 16th, 12noon - 1pm
