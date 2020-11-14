Presentation on teen mental health and wellness for Secondary Parents

Saturday, November 14, 2020

Lunch and Learn for parents, guardians, and caregivers 
on Monday November 16, 2020
Join other secondary school families to learn about teen mental health needs.

Join Dr. Reed from Seattle Children’s to talk about 
Teen Mental Health and Wellness. 

Learn early warning signs of mental health needs 
and ways to best support your teen. 

No registration needed, 
simply click the link to join the talk on Monday.

Monday November 16th, 12noon - 1pm


