



Repairs and improvements were necessary due to damage to the existing sidewalks by tree roots.







In order to prevent future damage to the sidewalk, 11 trees were removed and replaced with tree varieties less likely to cause root damage to sidewalks and roads.



The transit center and Aurora Village are on N 200th as well as Echo Lake Park, the Compass Veterans' Center and medical offices.





The main goals for this project were to increase safety and accessibility in our community and provide easy access to public transportation.







Funding for this project came from Transportation Benefit District funds (vehicle license fees and voter approved sales and use taxes) and general funds.



For more information about this and other sidewalk projects in Shoreline, visit shorelinewa.gov/sidewalks













Shoreline Public Works recently completed sidewalk improvements along N 200th St between Ashworth Ave N and Meridian Ave N.