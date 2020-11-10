Shoreline veterans recognition program online
Tuesday, November 10, 2020
|Shoreline Veterans Memorial Plaza
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
November 11, 1919 was initially proclaimed as “Armistice Day” to honor the country’s World War I Veterans.
To pay homage to Veterans of all wars, on June 1, 1954, President Dwight Eisenhower signed into law the renaming of Armistice Day to Veterans Day.
Wednesday, November 11, 2020, marks the 66th anniversary of Veterans Day in the United States.
The City of Shoreline and the Shoreline community recognize the dedication and sacrifice that the Veterans of our community, state, and country have made for the cause of freedom and peace.
We encourage everybody to take a moment to reflect on these contributions and thank a veteran for their service.
In honor of Veterans Day, the Shoreline Veterans Association, in partnership with the City, will present their annual Veterans Day celebration through a pre-recorded program.
The program will air on Comcast channel 21 on November 11-13 at 10am and 3pm and can be Viewed on YouTube
