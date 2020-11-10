Shoreline veterans recognition program online

The Shoreline Veterans Association, the Starr Sutherland, Jr. American Legion Post 227, and the City of Shoreline would like to recognize the contributions of the men and women in the military who have served our country and who have given so much for the cause of peace.

November 11, 1919 was initially proclaimed as “Armistice Day” to honor the country’s World War I Veterans.





To pay homage to Veterans of all wars, on June 1, 1954, President Dwight Eisenhower signed into law the renaming of Armistice Day to Veterans Day.





Wednesday, November 11, 2020, marks the 66th anniversary of Veterans Day in the United States.





The City of Shoreline and the Shoreline community recognize the dedication and sacrifice that the Veterans of our community, state, and country have made for the cause of freedom and peace.





We encourage everybody to take a moment to reflect on these contributions and thank a veteran for their service.