145th St and I-5 Interchange project roundabouts will allow continuous flow of traffic



The City of Shoreline held an online presentation of the 145th Street and I-5 Interchange Project Tuesday, November 10, 2020.





A roundabout allows a continuous flow of traffic, eliminating the stop-and-go backups at lighted intersections, and is shown to reduce serious traffic accidents due to the lower speed and one-way traffic.





Priorities for the redesign are safety for drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians, and upgrading the intersection to meet ADA requirements. A simulation of how this particular interchange will work will be available on their website next week.







--Pam Cross













They provide a clear explanation of how roundabouts work to control traffic at busy intersections.