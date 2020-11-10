145th St and I-5 Interchange project roundabouts will allow continuous flow of traffic

Tuesday, November 10, 2020


The City of Shoreline held an online presentation of the 145th Street and I-5 Interchange Project Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

They provide a clear explanation of how roundabouts work to control traffic at busy intersections.

A roundabout allows a continuous flow of traffic, eliminating the stop-and-go backups at lighted intersections, and is shown to reduce serious traffic accidents due to the lower speed and one-way traffic. 

Priorities for the redesign are safety for drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians, and upgrading the intersection to meet ADA requirements. A simulation of how this particular interchange will work will be available on their website next week.

--Pam Cross



