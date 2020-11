Edwin T. Pratt Scholarships for Students of Color - donate

Amy and I will match your donation up to $1,500! We want to raise enough funds for multiple scholarships for Students of Color. There is no limit to how much we can collectively raise!

Edwin Pratt was assassinated at his home in Shoreline in 1969. He was 39 years old.Due to the efforts of then-10-year-old Sarah Haycox and her family, the Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center was recently named in his honor. It is only fitting to continue honoring his legacy by naming this scholarship after him.