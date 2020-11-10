Edwin T. Pratt Scholarships for Students of Color - donate
Tuesday, November 10, 2020
|Bettye, Miriam, and Edwin Pratt
Photo courtesy Miriam Pratt
This scholarship will benefit students of color from the Shoreline School District who are attending Shoreline Community College.
The goal is to fund students who may not be able to afford college otherwise.
The scholarship is named for Shoreline icon Edwin T. Pratt.
Edwin T. Pratt was a local civil rights leader in the 1960s.
In the words of his daughter Miriam, "My father was the Executive Director of the Seattle Urban League and as a resident of Shoreline he worked tirelessly for school desegregation and to provide educational opportunities for all."
Edwin Pratt was assassinated at his home in Shoreline in 1969. He was 39 years old.
Due to the efforts of then-10-year-old Sarah Haycox and her family, the Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center was recently named in his honor. It is only fitting to continue honoring his legacy by naming this scholarship after him.
Amy and I will match your donation up to $1,500! We want to raise enough funds for multiple scholarships for Students of Color. There is no limit to how much we can collectively raise!
Donate HERE
