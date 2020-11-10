Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation (KBGF) Board of Directors accepting applications for new members
Tuesday, November 10, 2020
|Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation is a volunteer organization of passionate community members who, through fundraising and grants, support the vision of growing the garden into a resource for learning, gathering, and a place of peace and tranquility for all.
The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is a unique park in the Richmond Beach Neighborhood in Shoreline that is maintained and preserved by the Foundation in partnership with the City of Shoreline.
In addition to being a beautiful botanic garden filled with native and unusual specimens, it’s also a growing nonprofit.
Please consider joining our Board of dedicated members. We work hard, but we also have a lot of fun along the way.
|Photo courtesy KBGF
The ideal candidate:
- Is passionate about building community
- Has a desire to help grow the Foundation through fundraising
- Will support growing outdoor education programming for all ages
- Enjoys horticulture, botany...plants and gardening!
Board members are expected to:
- Attend monthly meetings (third Tuesday of each month)
- Volunteer at garden events
- Focus on fundraising to further the goals of the foundation
- Act as an ambassador for the Garden
If you are interested, we'd love to meet you! Please apply by emailing our Board President, Katie Schielke, at katie.schielke@gmail.com by no later than December 15, 2020.
To learn more about the Garden and our offerings to the community, please visit our website at kruckeberg.org.
