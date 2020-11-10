Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation (KBGF) Board of Directors accepting applications for new members

Kruckeberg Botanic Garden

The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation is now accepting applicants to join the Board of Directors, starting in January 2021. The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation is now accepting applicants to join the Board of Directors, starting in January 2021.





In addition to being a beautiful botanic garden filled with native and unusual specimens, it’s also a growing nonprofit.



Please consider joining our Board of dedicated members. We work hard, but we also have a lot of fun along the way.





Photo courtesy KBGF



Is passionate about building community

Has a desire to help grow the Foundation through fundraising

Will support growing outdoor education programming for all ages

Enjoys horticulture, botany...plants and gardening!

Attend monthly meetings (third Tuesday of each month)

Volunteer at garden events

Focus on fundraising to further the goals of the foundation

Act as an ambassador for the Garden Board members are expected to:

no later than December 15, 2020.



To learn more about the Garden and our offerings to the community, please visit our website at







If you are interested, we'd love to meet you! Please apply by emailing our Board President, Katie Schielke, at katie.schielke@gmail.com byTo learn more about the Garden and our offerings to the community, please visit our website at kruckeberg.org The ideal candidate:

The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation is a volunteer organization of passionate community members who, through fundraising and grants, support the vision of growing the garden into a resource for learning, gathering, and a place of peace and tranquility for all.The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is a unique park in the Richmond Beach Neighborhood in Shoreline that is maintained and preserved by the Foundation in partnership with the City of Shoreline.