Northshore Fire Department Board to meet on merger resolution

Tuesday, November 10, 2020


Northshore Fire Department Board to Meet on Merger Resolution

Public Invited to Attend and Comment

UPCOMING PUBLIC MEETING - NOVEMBER 17, 2020 at 5:00pm

The Board of Fire Commissioners for the Northshore Fire Department will consider a resolution at its upcoming meeting asking voters to merge with Woodinville Fire and Rescue.

The virtual meeting will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17 through a link on the Northshore website: https://www.northshorefire.com/about/board-meetings/.

Those unable to attend are welcome to contact Chief Greg Ahearn at (425) 354-1780 or GAhearn@northshorefire.com. All comments are welcome and become part of the public record.

Northshore Fire currently serves the cities of Kenmore and Lake Forest Park, with a station in each city.



