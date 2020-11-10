Northshore Fire Department Board to meet on merger resolution
Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Public Invited to Attend and Comment
UPCOMING PUBLIC MEETING - NOVEMBER 17, 2020 at 5:00pm
The Board of Fire Commissioners for the Northshore Fire Department will consider a resolution at its upcoming meeting asking voters to merge with Woodinville Fire and Rescue.
The virtual meeting will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17 through a link on the Northshore website: https://www.northshorefire.com/about/board-meetings/.
Those unable to attend are welcome to contact Chief Greg Ahearn at (425) 354-1780 or GAhearn@northshorefire.com. All comments are welcome and become part of the public record.
Northshore Fire currently serves the cities of Kenmore and Lake Forest Park, with a station in each city.
