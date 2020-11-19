Share your special occasion recipe for the City of Shoreline recipe page

Photo courtesy City of Shoreline



By Constance Perenyi, City of Shoreline



This is your chance to spread some joy this season by sharing a recipe. The City of Shoreline has a new recipe sharing section on our website so we can celebrate the season together.



Please send us your recipe with a photo if possible. We want to know what significance it has to you, so tell us the story of this dish. Tell us: where you got the recipe, when you prepare it, and why it is meaningful to you.



Send your recipe and story to







Nothing about 2020 has been usual. The upcoming months will not be usual either. We already miss gatherings with family and friends. Whatever we celebrate this time of year just will not feel the same.Even if we are not sitting around large tables and enjoying special food together, we can still cook our favorite fall and winter meals. Comforting food, seasoned with memories and prepared with hope for the future, is more important than ever.What do you enjoy preparing this time of year? Is there a special occasion that calls for your special dish? Do you cook with family recipes handed down through generations? Have you blended traditions to create something new?