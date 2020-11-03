Secretary of State: What to expect for results reporting on election night

If a declared candidate receives enough votes to be elected, their name shall appear on the certified election results.

If an office has a declared candidate and:

The total number of write-in votes is not enough to tally write-in votes, the votes for individual write-in candidates shall not be part of the official results certified by the canvassing board. Individual vote totals will not be displayed on certification documents or unofficial election results for that candidate.



The total number of write-in votes requires a tally of votes for declared write-in candidates. The total of votes cast for each declared write-in candidate shall be included in the official results certified by the canvassing board.









Counties report the total number of write-in votes on tabulation reports. Results on Election Day will only include a single generic ‘write-in’ category. If the total number of write-in votes for an office is more than the apparent winner of the race, then write-in votes will be tallied during the 21 day certification period of the election for each declared write-in candidate in the race.