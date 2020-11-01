Neighborhoods celebrate Halloween with parades and candy hanging from trees

Sunday, November 1, 2020


Individual neighborhoods and streets coped with COVID-19 Halloween by staging local parades, sharing neighborhood candy maps, and using various type of social media to spread the word.

Photos by Steven H. Robinson




Some people put the candy out in bags on tables or benches near the street. Some hung the candy from trees that overhang the sidewalks.

These scenes were shot in Ridgecrest on 8th Ave but they were repeated all over the area.



