Medical issue sends vehicle across all lanes of Bothell Way
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
|Photo courtesy Kenmore Police
From the weekend of November 14-15, 2020
A driver had what appeared to be a medical emergency while in the Jack in the Box drive-thru at 61st and Bothell Way.
|Photo courtesy Kenmore Police
The vehicle crossed over all lanes of Bothell Way before crashing into a bus stop on the opposite side of the highway.
The driver had only minor injuries, and police note that we are very fortunate this wasn't worse.
The driver had only minor injuries, and police note that we are very fortunate this wasn't worse.
0 comments:
Post a Comment