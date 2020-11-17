Medical issue sends vehicle across all lanes of Bothell Way

Photo courtesy Kenmore Police







The vehicle crossed over all lanes of Bothell Way before crashing into a bus stop on the opposite side of the highway.



The driver had only minor injuries, and police note that we are very fortunate this wasn't worse.









From the weekend of November 14-15, 2020A driver had what appeared to be a medical emergency while in the Jack in the Box drive-thru at 61st and Bothell Way.