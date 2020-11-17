Medical issue sends vehicle across all lanes of Bothell Way

Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Photo courtesy Kenmore Police


From the weekend of November 14-15, 2020

A driver had what appeared to be a medical emergency while in the Jack in the Box drive-thru at 61st and Bothell Way.

Photo courtesy Kenmore Police

The vehicle crossed over all lanes of Bothell Way before crashing into a bus stop on the opposite side of the highway.

The driver had only minor injuries, and police note that we are very fortunate this wasn't worse.



