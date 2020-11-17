LFP Thanksgiving Farmers Market coming up Sunday, November 22nd
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Start making your shopping list now because the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market is back just in time to get all your essentials for your upcoming holiday feasts.
On Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 10am to 2pm, bundle up and head to the Town Center at Lake Forest Park for the annual Thanksgiving Mini-Market.
Like the Thanksgiving markets always are, this one will be a little smaller than the regular season, but still jam-packed with everything you need to get your holiday essentials. Farm fresh, seasonal fruits and vegetables, fish, jam, wine, cider, salsa and more yumminess for all your family feasting in the week to come.
Unlike the usual Thanksgiving markets, this one will be outside in the regular market location to ensure the safest shopping experience for everyone. With new statewide restrictions in place, the farmers market remains essential business, and there’s no safer place to shop than at the fresh air, socially distanced LFP Farmers Market!
The terrific vendor line-up includes many of your favorites, and even few crafters to help you get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping. Current line-up includes:
Alvarez Organic Farm
Bautista Farms
Blue Cottage Jam
Forest Green Enterprises
Fotografia Artistica
Garden Treasures
Greenwood Cider
Lopez Island Vineyards
Lupine Vineyards
Martin Family Orchard
Metal Art (Dennis Cant)
Patty Pan
Rainier Salsa
Seattle Pops
Sidhu Farm
Well Fed Farm
Whitehorse Meadows
Wilson Fish
Check the Third Place Commons website for any updates to the list.
Of course, the market is not all that’s going on at Third Place Commons. If you’re looking for some great TV suggestions to keep you going through the latest lockdown, tune in for Pandemic Picks: TV! this Wednesday night, November 18th at 7pm. The panel for this short, fun program will offer up a bevy of great TV selections for you to curl up to on the cold winter nights ahead.
You know you need some good binge-worthy fare to keep you going, so register here for Pandemic Picks: TV!
Third Place Commons, a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, is celebrating its 20th anniversary of building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park. In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market,
Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space. To learn more, or to make a gift to support the market & the Commons, visit ThirdPlaceCommons.org.
