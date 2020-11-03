Join the Club! November book and movie picks for Third Place Commons
Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Join the TPC Movie Club for a fun monthly conversation about a pre-selected film and just talk movies as well. Talk about what you love, what disappointed you, what’s coming soon, and what you’re watching now.
If books are more your thing, talk books with the Commons Community Book Club. Read recent paperback bestsellers, bring your thoughts on the pick of the month, and share what else you’re reading.
On Tuesday, November 10, 2020 the TPC Movie Club will discuss “Parasite,” the Academy Award winning 2020 Best Picture. A dazzling, funny, and always surprising film, this great movie is part satire, part thriller, and part social commentary that will keep you guessing from start to finish.
Rotten Tomatoes gives the film a 99% and declares, “An urgent, brilliantly layered look at timely social themes, 'Parasite' finds writer-director Bong Joon Ho in near-total command of his craft." (Rated R for sexual content, language, and some violence.)
Where to find it: You can find “Parasite” free on Hulu with subscription, or rent/buy from Xfinity, Amazon, Apple TV, Vudu, and Fandango Now.
REGISTER HERE for the TPC Movie Club, which meets at 7:30pm on the 2nd Tuesday of each month.
Next up, the Commons Community Book Club meets on Wednesday, November 18th to discuss “Daisy Jones and the Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid.
A New York Times Book Review Editor's Choice, they wrote, “This stylish and propulsive novel, presented in the form of an oral history, explores the ascent of a (fictional) hard-partying, iconic 1970s rock band. It reads like the transcript of a particularly juicy episode of VH1’s ‘Behind the Music.’"
Where to find it: You'll tear through this quick, fun read, so get your copy today and join the conversation on November 18th at 5pm! You can get it from the library, in person at Third Place Books, or order it online (including the audiobook) here.
REGISTER HERE for the Commons Community Book Club, which meets at 5pm on the third Wednesday of each month.
Also on November 18th, tune in for Pandemic Picks: TV! to get all the binge-worthy fuel you need to get through the long, cold months to come. Register here.
After you register the first time for each club, you’ll receive the link to join the club every month. (No need to register more than once!) So whether you’re quarantining with a houseful and need a break from your 24/7 companions, or staying solo and need a break from yourself, join the book club or movie club (or both) to make new friends and have some fun!
Third Place Commons, a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, is celebrating its 20th anniversary of building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park.
In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space. To learn more, or to make a gift to support the market and the Commons, visit ThirdPlaceCommons.org.
