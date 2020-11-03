More Halloween creativity
Tuesday, November 3, 2020
|Photo by Cheryl Gruwell
This enthusiastically decorated house is in New Westminster Triangle in south central Shoreline.
|Photo by Seattle Poppy
An ingeniously designed candy chute at this home in central Shoreline.
|Photo by Pam Cross
Appropriately, the scarecrow is wearing a mask!
|Photo by Seattle Poppy
This skeleton is a real swinger!
|Photo by Lee Lageschulte
This Edmonds family loves the outdoors and camping.
|Photo by Cynthia Sheridan
So where is the spider that built this web in North City?
