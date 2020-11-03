More Halloween creativity

Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Photo by Cheryl Gruwell

 
This enthusiastically decorated house is in New Westminster Triangle in south central Shoreline.


Photo by Seattle Poppy

An ingeniously designed candy chute at this home in central Shoreline.

Photo by Pam Cross

Appropriately, the scarecrow is wearing a mask!

Photo by Seattle Poppy

This skeleton is a real swinger!

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

This Edmonds family loves the outdoors and camping.

Photo by Cynthia Sheridan

So where is the spider that built this web in North City?




